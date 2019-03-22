A Sudanese national remanded for engaging in fake Gold

By Ruth Anderah.

Three people including a South Sudanese National Lawrence Malong and a Congolese National Mike Lota Okitalunyi have been further sent on remand at Luzira prison on charges relating to a botched Gold deal in which an Ethiopian businessman lost 1.9 million US dollars .

The 2 suspects are jointly charged with a Ugandan Businessman Thaddeus Zikusokawith charges of obtaining money from DessieWagnew by falsely pretending that they were selling to him 150kg of Gold whereas not.

Wagnew who resides in South Africa but flies into the country to follow his case has explained that he met Malong through a friend who told him that he had a Gold trading licence and that he can help him export Gold to Dubai and Hong-Kong markets in China.

That however in February 2017 after advancing Malong money to facilitate the transfer of 1 Kg of Gold, he informed him that it would be too expensive to ship only a few handful of Gold to Dubai and instead advised Wagnew to shoot up to 150kgs for which he also paid the 1.9m US dollars .

Wagnew says the group made him lose more money by flying to Hong-Hong to wait for the Gold which they knew they never had and that is when he realised that he and been conned .

Now the case has been adjourned until 4th April 2019 for further hearing.