A 35-year-old woman sits for PLE

By Alex Ashaba

A 35-year-old woman is among the 148 pupils at St Peters and Paul Day and Boarding Primary School who has just finished doing her Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

Ms Moreen Kyobutungi, who is a mother of three joined St Peters in primary six last year.

“I came to study because over time I had a dream of coming back to school. But because of many responsibilities at home I could not realise the dream. I told my children about my decision [of going back to school] and they told me not to go back because I’m old,” Kyobutungi said.

Kyobutungi’s first born is currently sitting for senior four exams, her second born is in senior two and the last born is in primary three.

She says she had stopped in primary five after the death of her parents and later got married and had three children.

After getting married, she joined a group of women under the Kabarole health women initiative that encourages people to test for HIV and she was elected as executive director.

She said the appointment motivated her to go back to school.

“You cannot lead people when you are not educated. My fellow women encouraged me to go back to school and I hope I will continue until I become nurse or lawyer,” she said.

“I approached the school and they [teachers] allowed me to start in primary six. I was performing well and I hope I will get first grade,” Kyobutungi said.

Kyobutungi’s teacher Mr Moses Musigunzi said she has been a good student who likes to associate with pupils and is passionate about reading.