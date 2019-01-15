9M Ugandans unemployed

By Ritah Kemigisa

About 9 million people of the working population in Uganda are unemployed.

This has been revealed by the Uganda Bureau of statistics’ acting Executive Director Imelda Atai while appearing before the parliament finance committee.

Atai who had led the UBOS team to present their views on the 2019/2020 budget framework paper said the working population in Uganda is made up of close to 19 million.

She says out of all these are students who are still in school while others have no jobs.

The working population according to the bureau is made up of people aged 14 to 64 years.

However this did not go well with the committee members led by their chairperson Henry Musasizi who cast doubt on the statistics provided.

They then asked Atai and her team to come up with convincing figures clearly showing the number of Ugandans who are underemployed and the dependency ratios.