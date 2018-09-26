969 megawatts of power to be added on grid by 2020 minister

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The minister of energy Irene Muloni has said that come 2020 969 megawatts of electricity will be added to the national grid with completion of various hydro-power dams in the country.

She revealed this while launching the 14th annual energy week with a theme “Transforming Uganda’s energy sector through innovation, investment and integration”.

According to her, Karuma 600 and Isimda 183 hydro power plants work is 80percent complete and by December 2019 they will both be commissioned.

“Government is also building seventeen small renewable energy projects under the GET FIT program which is expected to add 156MW to national grid,” she said.