9 sex workers remanded by City Hall Court for easing themselves in the public

By Ruth Anderah.

Nine sex workers have been charged and remanded to Luzira prison by City Hall Court for committing a nuisance by easing in the public.

The nine ladies led by Harriet Akini have appeared before a grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna and accepted the charges.

They now remanded to Luzira prison until November 21st for sentencing.

Prosecution says the convicts on November 15th 2018 at Kampala road did commit a nuisance by defecating /urinating along the road while carrying out their sex trade being a public place.