9 police officers suspended over indiscipline

BY JOSEPH KATO.

jkato@ug.nationmedia.com

KAMPALA. Police authorities have suspended 49 police officers for refusing to attend a fresher course at Police Training School (PTS) at Kabalye in Masindi District.

In a January 22, 2019 directive, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Moses Balimwoyo, orders District and Division police commanders not to deploy the officers who include three Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), five Inspectors of Police (IPs), 14 Assistant Inspectors of Police (AIPs), eight Sergeants (SGTs), 10 Corporals (CPLs) and nine Police Constables (PCs) .

DPCs and other unit heads have been directed not to deploy the personnel having refused to proceed on TOT [training of trainers] course at PTS Kabalye.

AIGP Balimwoyo tasked the commanders to deliver their personal files to police headquarters to be acknowledged by the director human resource administration. Unit commanders who will defy this order will equally be charged.

Suspended ASPs include Grace Azira from Kabalagala, Peter Oyesigyre from Kiruhura and Dickson Odongo. The IPs Eldad Mugisha from CPS, Gastone Twinamasiko from Buikwe, Enos Wandibah from Masaka, Emmanuel Luwuliza from Counter terrorism (CT) and Dan Mpadde from Kawempe.

The AIPs include Gordon Kato from FFU, Samuel Masaba from Kaliro, Charles Chuma from Kabarole, Moses Acellam from Kyegegwa, Caroline Alumo from Jinja, Ambrose Byamigisha, George Nyende from Kiboga, Julius Obura from Mukono, Patrick Oneka from CPS Kampala, Charles Emadu from Sironko, Charles Kirunda from Wandegeya, Moses Sekasi from Wandegeya, Fredrick Waswa from Kaliro and Moses Bongo from Kabalagala.