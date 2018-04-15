80 year old man wants to divorce cheating wife

By Simon Peter Emwamu.

An 80 year old man has filed a case before the Akaramai area LC1 committee seeking to permission to divorce his 79 year old wife.

Paul Osinge a resident of Atem Village, Kyere Sub County in Serere district alleges that his owife Norah Iningoi with whom he had stayed with for 18 years had started cheating on him with a fairly young man of 60 years.

Osinge says this made him feel rejected and hurt at the same time because he could not believe as a father of 5 children and 9 grandchildren his wife would decide to cheat on him.

He says much as they were not officially married, he wants fairness to be extended to him and the property they have including the five bags of dried potato chips, one hen, a bag of sorghum, a bag of millet, saucepans and the one goat equally shared amongst themselves.

However his wife Norah has denied having stayed with Osinge and even leaving with as the her husband.

Norah instead alleges that she just hosted the 80 year old since 2000 as a gesture of humility and hospitality like any person else, not as her husband.