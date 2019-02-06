80% of students who graduate from TVET are employed

By Damali Mukhaye.

Up to 80% of all students who graduate from technical and vocation training institutions are employed.

According to the chairperson of the Uganda business and technical education board Prof Venansius Baryamureeba, a preliminary study they have conducted indicate that 80% of their students are employed since they graduate with skills.

He says that it is not true that their students are among the unskilled graduates from universities who are loitering on the streets looking for jobs.

He says that it is high time for Ugandans youths to embrace vocation education so that they start earning money when they are still young and upgrade their qualifications later.