7 of the rescued girls at the Usafi Mosque found pregnant

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Fresh investigations carried out on the Usafi Mosque have revealed that 7 out of the 11 girls rescued girls who were reportedly defiled are now pregnant.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the police deputy spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the girls aged between 13 and 15 complained to the investigators and it was confirmed upon medical testing that they were defiled by the suspects.

Onyango adds that police is now looking for the parents of these children so that they can reunite.

He meanwhile says 3 out of the rescued 28 women who are Burundians have since refused to talk to the investigators.

In the meantime Onyango says the suspects in custody will not be victimized on account of their faith but will instead take individual responsibility of the crimes committed.