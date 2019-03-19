7 companies suspended over fraud

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda Revenue Authority has suspended seven import clearing companies over suspected fraud.

This is after the tax body apprehending a person who has been impersonating as a clearing officer to defraud unsuspecting traders.

According to the URA Assistant Commissioner Trade James Kisaale, the imposter has been working with different registered companies to fleece importers.

He says proprietors of the said companies have been summoned to explain their relationship with the imposter and if found culpable, their licences shall be cancelled.