7 Cholera cases confirmed, one death registered

By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in kaboowa, Rubaga division with the number of patients with the disease increasing from two to seven.

The revelation has been made by the minister for Primary Health Care Dr Moriku Kaducu while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center.

Kaducu however says 16 suspected cholera patients, four of whom are children are currently admitted at the isolation center at Naguru hopsital.

She adds that eight suspected patients have since been discharged while others are still being under surveillance at the hospital.

Kaducu meanwhile says one person has so far died from the disease outbreak while another succumbed to Diarrhea.