69 percent of Ugandans live in urban areas

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The prime minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda says that currently 69 percent of Ugandans live in urban towns and municipalities with not less than 500,000 people in each town of municipality.

He made this revelation while opening the 15th but first international conference on urban health at Speke resort Munyonyo with a theme “managing urbanization for health, a priority for all nations”.

According to him, these have made the towns and municipalities to become now fastest growing urban areas in Uganda.

He says that the growth of urban areas should be seen as an immense opportunity for achieving economic transformation and prosperity for Ugandans.