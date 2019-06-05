6 feared dead in fresh Bududa landslides

By Ritah Kemigisa.

At least six people are believed to have died in today’s landslides and mud slides that have swept across several villages of Bukalasi sub country, Bududa district.

The landslides have been caused by River Tsume which burst its banks again following the heavy downpour that started a few days ago.

The number of the dead is likely to increase as many people remain trapped under the mud with others unaccounted for.

Our correspondent Leonard Mukooli who is on ground says the number of the affected is far greater than for last year.

The incident according to the Manjiya county MP in Bududa district John Nambeshe happened last night.

He says many people sought refuge in schools and trading centers adding that the search for missing persons is on.

Last year similar landslides in the district left more than 50 people dead with hundreds displaced.

Government last month commenced the relocation of some survivors from Bukalasi Sub County to Bunambutye in Bulambuli district.