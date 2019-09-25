56% of Uganda’s children experience basic need deprivation

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Upto 56% of Uganda’s children experience basic need deprivations and low standards of living.

This is according to the ‘Extent and Nature of Multidimensional Child poverty and Deprivation” report that has been released in Kampala today.

Launching the report, Lawrence Egulu, commissioner in the ministry of gender, labour and social development, said the main challenge facing many sectors of the economy is poor policy implementation.

Egulu says Uganda’s dream to attain a middle income status by 2040 will never be realized if children who make up about 57% of the population below the age of 18 years of age are impoverished

The report that resulted from a 2- and-half study across the country was conducted jointly by UNICEF, UBOS, and UK’s Cardiff University.