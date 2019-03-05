55-year old arrested for defiling 6-year minor

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 55-year old man has survived being lynched by  residents of Nakirulwe village  in Nawaningi sub-county   in Iganga for allegedly defiling a 6-year old minor.

The suspect Wilber Murwasira was saved by the area LC1 Chairman Abbas Pamba.

Pamba said the suspect was found with the minor behind  the mother’s house.

He said the act of defilement by the suspect might have been prompted by over taking of alcohol.

Pamba said the suspect was handed over to police  after being rescued from angry residents.