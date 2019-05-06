54% of Ugandans don’t want M7 back in 2021

By Prosy Kisakye.

As the country prepares for the 2021 general elections 54% Ugandans don’t want the incumbent president to contest again.

This was revealed in the public opinion poll report conducted by the Research world International in the concluded month of April in 60 districts.

While releasing this report in Kampala today Patrick wakida, the executive director Research World International most Ugandans want Museveni to contest for presidency again saying he should rest and let others also to govern and see how they can handle it.

Meanwhile 32% members of NRM don’t want president to appear again on the next ballot paper in the coming elections yet 68% NRM members still believe in his governance.

However 50% NRM party supporters said that there’s no perfect match in NRM to succeed Museveni.