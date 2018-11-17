53-year old hangs self over sex denial

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 53-year old man has hanged himself for allegedly being denied sex by his wife.

The deceased Ronald Katwalume a resident of Bugwangani village in Kasokwe sub-county in Kaliro was found hanging dead on a tree behind his house.

The area LC1 Chairman Henry Wakaisuka said the deceased has been in disagreement with the wife for quite a long time.

He condemned the wife for allegedly denying the deceased sex but added that the matter would have been brought to his office for a solution.

The wife of the deceased only identified as Nulu refuted the allegations of sex denial to the deceased saying the deceased has for long been threatening to hang himself over unclear reasons.