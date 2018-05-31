50-year old hangs self over wife’s divorce

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 50-year old man has committed suicide in Namayingo District after his wife reportedly left him.

The deceased a resident of Masafu sub-county in Namayingo district has hanged himself from the home of his father in-law found in Lowoko.

He is said to have disagreed with his wife with whom they have eight children over a decision to go and work as Maid in Kampala to get money to sustain the family.

The Namayingo District police commander Abraham Tugundana says the matter is being investigated.