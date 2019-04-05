50% of lights installed in Kampala are faulty – KCCA

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Kampala capital city authority has said that 50% of the lights they have so far installed in the city are not working.

According to the KCCA’s Manager Business development Edison Masereka,half of the 5,295 lights that have been installed are faulty, something that has compromised the security and safety of city dwellers in dark spots.

He says that the authority has is yet to implement the street lighting master plan which calls for lighting of the entire city with new lights.

He says that this will improve on the safety of city dwellers and revamp businesses if the whole city is litup.

He however notes that the authority would require about 277 billion if they are to install UMEME lights or 370 billion for solar lights respectively.