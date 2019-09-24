5 arrested for vending fake PLE papers

By Damali Mukhaye

The police have arrested five people who were caught vending fake Primary Leaving Examination papers ahead of the final examinations in November.

Addressing a joint press conference at Uganda National Examination Board office in Ntinda on Tuesday afternoon, police spokesperson Mr. Fred Enanga says the five were caught with English, Social Studies and Religious Education papers in Mubende district.

He says four of the suspects are primary school teachers, while the fifth is a nurse and all to be charged with forgery and computer misuse since they were using electronic media.

The acting Executive Secretary Mr.James Turyatemba has confirmed that the papers are fake, asking school heads and parents to desist from buying such papers.

He adds that at the time of arrest, the suspects had already shared the material with 20 people at a cost of 1m shillings per paper.