48 taxis robbed in 8 months

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Police in Kampala have intercepted close to 50 vehicles suspected to be used by robbers terrorizing passengers in a space of eight months.

This comes as the number of case of passengers robbed in commuter taxis especially at night continues to rise.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, 21 suspects have since been arraigned before courts of law and remanded in several government prisons.

Just yesterday police impounded another commuter taxi suspected to be used in robberies along various routes around Makerere area.