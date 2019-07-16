URA registers improved performance

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Revenue Authority has boasted of registering a surplus in net revenue collection in the last financial year.

Addressing the Authority’s Annual Revenue Performance Press Brief at the Headquarter in Nakawa, Commissioner General Doris Akol revealed that the net revenue collections for FY 2018/19 were 16.6 Trillion shillings.

She said this was a growth rate of close to 15 % compared to last financial year with 258 bn shillings above the target

She attributed the revenue performance to among other things good performance in domestic tax revenue collection, increase in tax yield and good performance in the tax policy measures.

Among the major import items that registered increase in tax yield included worn clothing, cigarettes, motor vehicles, and Foot wear among others