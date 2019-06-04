By Shamim Natebwa.

Muslims have been urged to pay Zakat -al -Fire before Idd prayers for God to perfect their fasting.

Dr Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the UMSC secretary for Zakat, notes that one’s fasting will be hanging between earth and heavens and it will not be raised up to the divine presence without paying the Zakat al-Fit and most fasting come with shortfalls.

Zakat al-Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of fasting in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Fitr is the same as If tar meaning breaking the fast.

Lubanga adds that every Muslim is required to pay Zakat al-Fitr at the conclusion of the month of Ramadhan as a token of thankfulness to God for having enabled him or her to observe the obligatory fast.

The amount of Zakat al –Fitr is the same for everyone regardless of their varying economic status.

Zakat al-Fitr is payable in the form of cash and foodstuffs like Rice, Banana, Maize among others