The speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has been discharged from the hospital and is back in the country after close to a month, admitted at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi.

Kadaga was rushed to Nakasero Hospital on March 21st 2019 after what her Principal Press Secretary, Sam Obbo said was jetlag and fatigue. However, her condition worsened and she was transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where she has spent the last two weeks.

“Yes, that’s correct, she is back from the hospital,” Mr Obbo said when asked if Kadaga had returned from Aga Khan Hospital.

Mr Obbo said Kadaga came back on Saturday last week and is now resting at her home.

“All I can say is she is back and at an appropriate time we shall issue a statement on her condition,” he said.

When asked after how long Kadaga would resume work, Mr Obbo said he wasn’t certain, but added that it would be too soon for her to resume work immediately.

“She is still having a bed rest and it would too much for her to start work soon. For someone who has been admitted for close to four weeks, she will need time to rest and at an appropriate time, she will resume work when she feels she has fully recovered,” he added.

Prior to her discharge from the hospital, Kadaga has released a statement saying she was better and would soon be discharged.

On 7th on her twitter handle, the speaker said she was looking forward to resuming her official duties after discharge from the hospital.

Kadaga had on Tuesday 5th April, made a phone call to her mother, assuring her that she was well, calming down tension that had been rising over her deteriorating health.

