Deported MTN boss case pushed to April

By Ruth Anderah.

Government is yet to respond to a case filed by the deported MTN Chief Executive Officer Wim Joris Vanhellepute.

According to state attorney Kodoli Wanyama, government is still looking for information from relevant departments and authorities in order to file a response inthat case.

Kodoli revealed this while appearing before Justice Henrietta Wolayo to hear Vanhellepute’s application inwhich he seeks to quash his deportation.

Last month Vanhellepute dragged Attorney General to High court for orders to set aside his deportation following an order issued by the Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo on February 14th 2019.

According to Vanhellepute , the said order labelled him as a undesirous and prohibited immigrant yet he has been a law abiding citizen and has no trace of a criminal record for the 25 years he has lived in Uganda.

Vanhellepute through his lawyers from Birungi and company advocates his demanding damages from government for his violated rights to a fair hearing, just treatment and illegal detention.

His troubles began on the 29th /January 2019 when he was summoned by the Special Investigations Unit at Kireka that accused him of communicating to the deported MTN staff, to which he was also asked to record a statement.

Court will hear the application on April 11th2019.

Related Stories……….

MTN boss Vanhelleputte deported

MTN deported boss sues government