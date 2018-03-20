400 expectant mothers get MAMA kits

By Opio Sam Caleb.

400 expectant mothers in Buyende district received mama kits with a call to attend antenatal clinics regularly and maintain good feeding.



While handing over the kits at Irundu, Kagulu and Bugaya Health centers yesterday, Annet Nakato the coordinator Rural Investment Support Initiative urged the women to regularly attend anti natal clinics to reduce the maternal and infant mortality rates in the area.

Meanwhile, Celeste Tibasima a beneficiary mother at Kagulu requested for revival of voucher transport for expectant mothers to encourage more mothers to attend anti natal clinics and deliver from health centers.