40.6 trillion UgShs Budget passed without debate, Cabinet apologises

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has passed the Shs 40.6 trillion budget, in an unprecedented manner, with no debate.

Prior to the adoption, the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah kept blaming ministers of derailing Parliament’s work.

The attention of the House was drawn by Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, who said he was standing in for the Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol, who was absent.

Oulanyah said he shared similar sentiments with the opposition.

The Deputy speaker said cabinet had in the past caused raids on parliament with sudden changes to the Budget.

The initial budget proposals presented to Parliament in the National Budget Framework Paper was Shs 34.3 trillion.

It has however kept changing, shifting to shs 39.5 trillion and then shs 40.6 trillion at the time of its passing.