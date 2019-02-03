4 perish in Nakasongola accident

Four people have died in a bus accident at Namayonjo in Nakasongola District.

The Savannah Region police spokesman Paul Kangave says the accident occurred after the speeding bus, belonging to Link Bus Company, overturned several times.

Namayonjo is listed as one of the black spots on the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The bus was travelling from Kampala to Masindi.

Another traffic police officer at the scene of the accident, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, said about 20 people who were injured have been taken to several health centers including Nakasongola Health Centre IV.