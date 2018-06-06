4 men in custody for faking MTN airtime recharge cards

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Police at Nagalama police station has in custody four men for faking MTN airtime recharge cards

The four men arrested for allegedly forging airtime cards have been identified as Benin Biraaro, Robinson Muheki, simon Bwabale and Isaac akankwata.

The spokesperson of Kampala metropolitan police Luke Oweyesigire says that Police has been trailing the suspects for over seven months before apprehending them following a number of aggravated robberies reported by victims.

He says that it is alleged that the suspects specialize in printing fake vouchers popularly called recharge cards from democratic republic of Congo, seal and the send them to Uganda through Kihihi, a small town in Kanungu district to distribute to unsuspecting victims.

He says that they have also recovered 112.5 million worth of fake recharge cards.