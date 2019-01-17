Miss World Africa Quiin Abenakyo graduates

By Ritah Kemigisa

It was another exciting moment for Miss World Africa who also doubles as Miss Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo as she was among the 3407 students from Makerere University Business School Nakawa who graduated yesterday from at the 3rd session of the Makerere University’s 69th Graduation ceremony.

Abenakyo who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business computing received a special recognition from the university who gave her a book titled “What next after University” for being a hardworking student who despite being in the glamour world managed to finish her studies successfully.

Abenakyo who could not hide her excitement attributed her success to among other things being humble and focused.

She meanwhile advised those who want to be like to be more focused.

Female tops Makerere Grade Again

For the fourth consecutive, Makerere University Business School Nakawa has been producing the best

student.

This year’s overall best student Hajarah Namuwaya Ali with a bachelor’s degree in business computing was the overall best student at the 69th graduation ceremony after garnering a cumulative grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.94.

Namuwaya has attributed her success to research, discussions, being focused and respecting her parents.

She has however advised the youth and those still in school to be disciplined and do more of the networking with people who can connect them to jobs.