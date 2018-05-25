35 year old man remanded for defiling a one and half year old baby

By Ruth Anderah.

35 year old man who allegedly defiled a one and half year sister’s daughter has been charged and further remanded to Luzira government prison.

Abdul Walusimbi who has been on remand since February 2016 to date charged before High Court Judge Jane Francis Abodo who read to him aggravated defilement charge and he denied it.

Prosecution states that Walusimbi committed the offence on February 14th 2016 at Kazo in Wakiso district in the absence of the victim’s mother.

He is now to return to court on June 6th for the hearing to kick off.