35 jobs up for grabs at Uganda National Airlines Company

BY FRANKLIN DRAKU.

As the country gears for its maiden national carrier flight, close to 19 years after the first one collapsed, The Uganda National Airlines Company, the parent company of the national carrier – Uganda Airlines has advertised for major up for grabs.

Uganda Airlines is expected to take to the skies between February and April next year, with a number of regional routes using Bombardier regional jets, before embarking on international routes when the Airbus A330-800 planes are delivered.

A total of 35 positions are up for grabs. Some of the positions advertised include; Directors for maintenance and engineering, commercial and finance, sales and marketing and cand IT system controllers.

It is not clear however if the job offers are for Ugandans or other nationalities.

The Chief Executive Officer of the airlines Ephraim Bagenda has not been available to clarify on this.