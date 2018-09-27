By Benjamin Jumbe.

300 companies in Uganda have complied with the Presidential Directive to recycle plastic material.

This has been revealed by the Deputy National Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation Lt. Gen. Charles Angina while appearing before parliament’s Natural Resources Committee.

It followed concerns raised by legislators over the failed implantation of the Kaveera ban.

Lt Gen Angina blamed the state of affairs on lack of harmonization within ministries

He said lack of a common position between the ministry of environment and that of Trade has stalled the implementation of the ban

He adds that the position of cabinet on the matter is not to execute a total ban on plastics but rather ensure that every manufacturing company must have a recycling station.