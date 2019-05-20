30 feared dead in Lake Albert accident

By Francis Mugerwa

More than 30 people are feared dead after their boat capsized on Lake Albert in western Uganda on Sunday.

The boat was transporting football players and fans from Fofo Landing Site in Buseruka Sub-county to Runga Landing Site in Kigorobya Sub-county in Hoima District.

According to witnesses, the boat, which had more than 50 people, set off from Fofo Landing Site at about 3pm but capsized a few metres from the shores.

“The boat capsized about 300 metres after taking off from the landing site,” said Mr Sadic Nyangireki, the Nyakabingo Parish youth chairperson.

The footballers and fans that set off amid joy started screaming and shouting when the boat was being blown by winds moments before the accident, witnesses said.

Mr Nyangireki said the boat was overloaded and a strong wind blew their way, making the boat capsize.

Three bodies have so far been got from the lake.