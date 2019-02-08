3 year old dies after alcohol consumption

BY ISMAIL BATEGEKA

Police in Masindi district are holding a father and her daughter over alleged child negligence that led to the death of a 3 year Sarah Atulinde after she consumed a lot of alcohol

The suspects have been picked from Kyakaitera village, Bwijanga Sub County following a tip off from area residents who discovered the child had died while the parents and siblings were in the garden.

The father left his three year daughter sleeping in the house where he had kept his liquor for consumption later in the day but it was instead drunk by his daughter consumed to a state of unconsciousness after she had woken up.

Masindi district police Community Liaisons Officer, Peter Mukasa says investigations into the matter go on.