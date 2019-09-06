3 police officers arrested over Entebbe Expressway shooting

By Ritah Kemigisa

Three police constables have been for their alleged involvement in the assassination of two people along the Entebbe Express Way last night.

The deceased have since been identified as 37-year old Merina Tumukunde and 38-year old Joshua Ruhegyera.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga has identified the trio as Davis Taremwa who is attached to the Tourism unit, Police Constable Mugote and Police Constable Atwijukye.

Enanga says Taremwa is to be examined for any traces of gun powder that can place him to the scene of crime and why he abandoned his beat something that is illegal.

Preliminary investigations show that the deceased moved with Taremwa whom they called from his duty station at Hidden Treasure in Entebbe to Millennium hotel in Zana for a business transaction with a car dealer identified as Robert Suubi.

Enanga says circumstances surrounding their movement from the hotel up to where the shooting occurred is still unclear.

He however says the evidence gathered so far will help determine whether or not the shooting occurred from within the car, a transaction gone bad, a drive along shooting or a suicidal incident.