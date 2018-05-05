3 perish in Masaka Road Accident 

3 People have died on spot following an accident that involved a bus and a saloon car along the Kampala –Masaka road.

The accident occurred at Bukulula trading center in Kalungu district when a Mbarara-bound bus belonging to Savanna Bus company registration number UAK 283X collided with a Toyota corolla registration number UAP 174J.

Police has identified the dead people as Kennedy Mwanje the driver of the salon car, Tom Mugenyi and Jane Nassuuna all residents of Lukaya town council in Kalungu district.

The other occupant of the saloon car who is yet to be identified has been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

According to eye witnesses the driver of the saloon car Mwanje and other occupants were last seen at a bar in a place known as Kibizzi, before driving into the main road where they crushed with a speeding Mbarara bond bus.

Lameck Kigozi the Southern Region Police Spokesperson has confirmed the accident saying that it was caused by reckless driving by Mwanje the salon car driver who was drunk driving.

Kigozi says that police has taken the deceased’s bodies to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem as investigations into the cause of the accident goes on.

He has however, warned drivers against drink driving saying that traffic police in the region is going to intensify on operations to fight violating traffic rules and regulations among drivers.

The vehicles that were involved in the accident have been towed to Lukaya police station as investigations into the accident goes on.