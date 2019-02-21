3 arrested after Gravity Omutujju shooting

By BARBRA NALWEYISO. Three people have been arrested to help police with investigations into the shooting of Ugandan rapper Gilson Wabuyu popularly known as Gravity Omutujju.

Gravity Omutujju was shot on Wednesday evening at LK Petrol Station in Bukuya Sub County, Kassanda District.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Mr Norbert Ochom, said a guard identified as Amos Muhebwa and two other people have been detained at Kasanda Central Police Station on charges of attempted murder as police investigate circumstances under which the 25-year-old singer was shot.

Mr Ochom further noted that police had recovered the gun that was used to shoot the Ekyakuzaala kye kirikutta singer.