3 arrested after Gravity Omutujju shooting

By BARBRA NALWEYISO.
Three people have been arrested to help police with investigations into the shooting of Ugandan rapper Gilson Wabuyu popularly known as Gravity Omutujju.
Gravity Omutujju was shot on Wednesday evening at LK Petrol Station in Bukuya Sub County, Kassanda District.
Wamala region police spokesperson, Mr Norbert Ochom, said a guard identified as Amos Muhebwa and two other people have been detained at Kasanda Central Police Station on charges of attempted murder as police investigate circumstances under which the 25-year-old singer was shot.
Mr Ochom further noted that police had recovered the gun that was used to shoot the Ekyakuzaala kye kirikutta singer.
“The singer was reportedly heading to Lwebitute trading centre for a show and made a stopover at the fuel station waiting to be led to the venue. After fueling, the security guard fired at his crew. Motive yet to be established. The victim sustained injuries around the stomach, rushed to Blue Star Clinic, Bukuya for first aid. He is in a stable condition. Three suspects arrested, riffle recovered,” Mr Ochom said in a statement shared on Thursday morning..
Gravity is currently admitted to Rubaga hospital in Kampala.