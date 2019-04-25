29 injured in Bukoto accident

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police has confirmed that a total of 29 people are currently nursing serious injuries at Mulago hospital following last evening’s nasty accident at the Bukoto traffic lights near Kira road police station.

The accident happened after the driver of a trailer carrying tiles failed to brake and rammed into eight parked cars and two motorcycles as they waited for the traffic lights to release them.

The traffic police commander in charge of Kampala Metropolitan Norman Musinga says the driver of the trailer has been arrested and that they are to use the police CCTV footage to carry out more investigations of what could have happened.

Musinga says there is no confirmed death so far contrary to what was earlier announced.