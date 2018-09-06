28% of people in the world are inactive.

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

A new global estimates on levels of physical activity in adults done by Lancet Global Health has indicated that more than one in four adults globally making 28% of the world population are physically inactive.

According to this paper, authored by four World Health Organization experts women were less active than men, with an over 8% difference at the global level while High income countries are more inactive (37%) compared with middle income (26%) and low income countries (16%).

These data show the need for all countries to increase the priority given to national and sub-national actions to provide the environments that support physical activity and increase the opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, to be active every day.