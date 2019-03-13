25-year old arrested for defiling 5-year old minor

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 25-year old man is being held by police in Iganga for allegedly defiling a 5-year old minor.

The suspect Yusuf Nawansi a resident of Bulubandi B village in Nakigo sub-county in Iganga is said to have defiled the minor when the mother left her behind to fetch water on the well.

The the victim’s mother reported the case to polic.

The Busoga East police spokesperson James Mubi said the suspect is being being held at Iganga CPS as investigations go on.

He said the suspect faces aggravated defilement..