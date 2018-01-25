24-year old man beheads baby brother

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Police in Kapchorwa district have arrested a 24 year-old man on allegations of beheading his four month old baby brother.

Enock Chemtai, a resident of Sukut village, Kawowo Sub-County in Kapchorwa district is said to have gone to his parent’s bedroom and chopped off his brother’s head before disappearing from the scene of crime.

The Sipi region police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika has identified the deceased as Sunday Mark a son to 37 year old Jane Yaliwo.

He said the incident which happened at 3:00am is being investigated by police to establish the motive of the heinous act.