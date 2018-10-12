2021 elections to cost 700 billion Uganda shillings

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government has started pushing for their budgets for preparation of the 2021 general elections come 2021.

The inductive figure of 700 billion shillings has been revealed by the state minister for Finance David Bahati as he appeared before the parliament local government committee.

Bahati notes that given the magnitude of funding required and the need to undertake preliminary preparatory activities; about half of these funds will be required in the FY 2019/20 and the balance in the FY 2020/2021.

According to electoral commission general elections report 2016, a tune of 420bn was used to organize the previous general election.

Meanwhile, the 2021 general elections can only take place if the Supreme Court maintains the judgment issued by the constitutional court that sat in Mbale that threw out the amendment that provided for seven year term as it had been passed by parliament.