2018 UCE Results to be released on Thursday

By Damalie Mukhaye

The minister of education Janet Museveni is slated to release the 2018 Uganda certificate of education results tomorrow, Thursday.

The ministry of education communication manager Patrick Muida says that the Uganda national examination board yesterday briefed the minister on the performance of the candidates who sat for exams and is ow ready to release the results.

He says the results will released at the Uganda bureau of statistics at 2.30pm.

Over 300,000 students sat for these examinations last year.

This will be the second batch of results the minister will be releasing after the PLE results.