2018 UACE results: Performance improves, over 1000 fail

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda national examination board has registered a better performance of the students who sat for the 2018 Uganda advanced certificate of education.

Releasing the results at the office of the president, the Uneb executive secretary Daniel Odongo said that out of the 98,524 students who sat for the 2018 exams, 95,839 have qualified for the award of the UACE.

According to the performance, 36,656 students have passed with 3 Principle passes, 26,467 have attained 2 principle passes, and 20,413 have 1 Principle passes while 12,303 have attained 1 subsidiary.

However a total of 1,489 students failed after they failed to score any grade and as such have to repeat.

A minimum of at least 2 principal passes are required for one to join University.