2018 has been a challenging year to police says IGP Ochola

BY JOSEPH KATO.

jkato@ug.nationmedia.com

Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, says 2018 has been a challenging year to the Uganda Police Force because of numerous policing encounters.

Mr Ochola in his statement read out to the media by police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, highlighted the policing dilemmas to the police institution among others murders, kidnaps, fire outbreaks, thefts water and road accidents.

The police chief reminded Ugandans to be security conscious in this festive season since such challenges could worsen. Drivers and motorists have been cautioned and urged to be disciplined and follow the traffic laws.

Mr Kayima was flanked by Kampala Metropolitan police commander, CP Moses Kafeero, Col Ham Kaija commandant police air wing, CP Bazir Mugisha, deputy director traffic police and ACP Moses Walwanga, deputy commandant police marine unit.

Some of the murders that outstood in this year include the killing of former Buyende DPC ASP Muhammad Kirumira, Arua Municipality MP Col Ibrahim Abiriga, kidnap and murder of Susan Magara.

Road accidents that claimed many lives include Gaaga Bus in Kiryandongo that killed 22 passengers while the November 24 boat cruise carnage on Lake Victoria killed 32 revelers.

Mr Ochola called upon District, Division and OC station commanders to keep track of renowned criminals in their areas of jurisdiction and conduct operations to whip out suspected thugs.

Meanwhile, Mr Kayima has called upon people claiming to have been brutalized, tortured or wrongfully detained by army to report to police so that an investigation can be conducted. He was responding to a question on why soldiers have increasingly been accused to extorting money from residents after illegally arresting them. On music shows being banned, Mr Kayima insisted that they will only clear those that have met the stipulated requirements.