2017 UCE exam results to be released tomorrow

By Damali Mukhaye.

The 2017 Uganda Certificate of Education exam results are to be released tomorrow by the ministry of education.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry of education Patrick Muyinda, the Uganda National Examinations Board briefed top officials representing the minister about the performance of students in a meeting that ended late last evening.

He says the results will officially be released by the education minister Janet Museveni at 11am at the office of the president.

Over 300, 000 students sat for the Senior Four examinations which was marred by malpractice at some centers.

This is the second set of examination results to be released after Primary Leaving Examinations which were released last month.

The senior six exam results are also expected soon.