20,000 villages lack clean water in Uganda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

About 20,000 villages in Uganda do not have access to any clean water source.

The revelation has been made by the acting director water resource management in the ministry of water and environment Eng Dominic Kavutse.

Speaking at the Water annual sector review meeting, Eng Kavutse said out of 60,000 villages across the country, residents in 20,000 villages are surviving on unsafe water which leaves them exposed to various water borne diseases.

He however says efforts are underway to have these covered in the next 5 years