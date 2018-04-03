20 people died during Easter holidays

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have revealed that 20 people died across the country during the Easter holidays.

Addressing journalists at the Central police station, the deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said out of these; eight were murdered, four died in an accident along the Kampala Masaka highway, two people died by drowning on lake Victoria at the Kagoromoro landing site in Wakiso district while 3 people were struck by lightning in Mayuge district.

Meanwhile one person committed suicide while 3 people were killed by suspected poisoning in Amuria district.

The Murder cases were mainly registered in the districts of Kampala,Busia, Adjumani,Buku,Kyotera,Kotido and Kabong.

Onyango however said the celebrations were generally peaceful and attributed it to the vigilance by security agencies.