2 arrested over the suspected murder of a KCCA cleaner in Bwaise

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Police have arrested 2 people over the suspected murder of a KCCA cleaner in Bwaise.

The body of the woman identified as Sarah Nakanwagi 38 was found dumped in a drainage channel close to the Northern bypass near heritage college school in Bugalani zone, Bwaise, Kawempe division.

Speaking to Kfm, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire who confirmed the incident said they were arrested after police dogs led to their homes

Speaking to Kfm one of the area residents Godfrey Magezi expressed concern over the high number of unemployed youths who spend time in drugs and alcohol, calling for government intervention

She is said to have left behind 4 children.